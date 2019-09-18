Comparing of Transcat Inc. (TRNS) and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat Inc. 24 0.98 N/A 0.95 25.07 Perceptron Inc. 6 0.67 N/A 0.22 19.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Perceptron Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Transcat Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Transcat Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Perceptron Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 6.9% Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.71 beta indicates that Transcat Inc. is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Perceptron Inc.’s 0.93 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Transcat Inc. are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, Perceptron Inc. has 2.7 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Perceptron Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Transcat Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Transcat Inc. and Perceptron Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcat Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Perceptron Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Perceptron Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 50.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63% of Transcat Inc. shares and 76.8% of Perceptron Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.7% of Transcat Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Perceptron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcat Inc. 0.38% -7.5% -0.58% 8.42% 4.7% 25.24% Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59%

For the past year Transcat Inc. had bullish trend while Perceptron Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Transcat Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Perceptron Inc.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.