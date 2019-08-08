Comparing of Transcat Inc. (TRNS) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat Inc. 24 1.01 N/A 0.95 25.07 Fortive Corporation 81 3.57 N/A 2.17 35.05

Demonstrates Transcat Inc. and Fortive Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Fortive Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Transcat Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Transcat Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 6.9% Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Transcat Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Fortive Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Transcat Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortive Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Transcat Inc. and Fortive Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcat Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortive Corporation 1 0 3 2.75

On the other hand, Fortive Corporation’s potential upside is 21.24% and its consensus price target is $87.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63% of Transcat Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Fortive Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 6.7% of Transcat Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Fortive Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transcat Inc. 0.38% -7.5% -0.58% 8.42% 4.7% 25.24% Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4%

For the past year Transcat Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortive Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Fortive Corporation beats Transcat Inc.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.