Comparing of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.53 N/A -0.14 0.00 Vermilion Energy Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Vermilion Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Vermilion Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.5% -5.3% Vermilion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Vermilion Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Vermilion Energy Inc. is $32.5, which is potential 103.38% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.54% of Vermilion Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.26% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31% Vermilion Energy Inc. -8.75% -17.82% -26.81% -26.54% -47.76% -14.86%

For the past year TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vermilion Energy Inc.

Summary

Vermilion Energy Inc. beats TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.