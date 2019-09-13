Comparing of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.64 N/A -4.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta and it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 303.88% and an $2 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 310.26% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.