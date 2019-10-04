Comparing of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

As Biotechnology businesses, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.31M -1.13 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,076,768,488.75% -132.9% -75.9% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 94,854,330.85% 0% -111.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.39 beta means TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 139.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 389.12% upside potential and an average target price of $2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 15.1%. 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.