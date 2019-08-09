Comparing of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) and Its Peers

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of TPI Composites Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TPI Composites Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has TPI Composites Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.90% -2.40% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting TPI Composites Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for TPI Composites Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.83 2.29 2.56

$37 is the average price target of TPI Composites Inc., with a potential upside of 76.11%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 66.89%. With higher probable upside potential for TPI Composites Inc.’s competitors, equities research analysts think TPI Composites Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TPI Composites Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -3.47% 1.71% -16.71% -13.67% -14.91% 4.03% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TPI Composites Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, TPI Composites Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. TPI Composites Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TPI Composites Inc.

Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors TPI Composites Inc.’s competitors beat TPI Composites Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.