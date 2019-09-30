Comparing of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

As REIT – Diversified companies, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 2.31 56.71M 1.70 11.65 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 0.00 27.85M 0.03 796.58

Table 1 demonstrates TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 286,558,868.12% 8.3% 2.4% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 108,071,400.85% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. was less bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.