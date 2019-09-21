Comparing of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Crescent Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.85% and 92.5% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
