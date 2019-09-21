Comparing of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Crescent Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.85% and 92.5% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.