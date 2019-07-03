Comparing of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 25.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.1% 0.39% 0% 0% 0% 2.3%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 4 of the 5 factors.