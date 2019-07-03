Comparing of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.75
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 25.2%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.18%
|2.68%
|2.89%
|5.41%
|3.3%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.1%
|0.39%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.3%
For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 4 of the 5 factors.
