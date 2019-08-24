Comparing of Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

This is a contrast between Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Broadcasting – Radio and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media Inc. 6 0.26 N/A -0.53 0.00 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 39 1.99 N/A 1.61 25.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Townsquare Media Inc. and The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1% The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Townsquare Media Inc. and The Liberty SiriusXM Group Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 0 0.00

Townsquare Media Inc.’s average target price is $9.38, while its potential upside is 54.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Townsquare Media Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.94% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Townsquare Media Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has 96.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Townsquare Media Inc. -3.06% -3.23% 0.56% -12.07% -16.17% 32.11% The Liberty SiriusXM Group 8.14% 1.14% 0.1% 16.17% 0% 11.74%

For the past year Townsquare Media Inc. was more bullish than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats on 6 of the 9 factors Townsquare Media Inc.

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions through its radio stations, Websites, radio stationsÂ’ online streams, and mobile applications. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile-enabled Website development and hosting services, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation management, and social media management services under the Townsquare Interactive brand; and e-commerce products to consumers and advertisers through its proprietary deal and auction platform. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 312 radio stations and approximately 325 Websites in 66 markets in the United States. The Entertainment segment creates, promotes, and produces live events, including music concerts, multi-day music festivals, fairs, consumer expositions and trade shows, athletic and lifestyle events, and other forms of entertainment. This segment also offer event production services to third parties; and digital advertising services, as well as owns a proprietary ticketing platform. In addition, it owns and operates a portfolio of 16 music and entertainment based national Websites. As of December 31, 2016, this segment produced approximately 550 live events in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.