Comparing of TowneBank (TOWN) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Both TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 27 3.58 N/A 1.96 14.36 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.69 N/A 1.45 17.76

Table 1 demonstrates TowneBank and Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capital City Bank Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TowneBank. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TowneBank’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Capital City Bank Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.08 beta means TowneBank’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Capital City Bank Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TowneBank and Capital City Bank Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TowneBank has a 1.20% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TowneBank and Capital City Bank Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.2% and 39.1%. TowneBank’s share owned by insiders are 7.5%. Comparatively, 16.4% are Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49% Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25%

For the past year TowneBank has stronger performance than Capital City Bank Group Inc.

Summary

TowneBank beats Capital City Bank Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.