Comparing of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

As Conglomerates businesses, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.75
In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|-0.2%
|2.52%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.83%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.18%
|2.68%
|2.89%
|5.41%
|3.3%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has weaker performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.