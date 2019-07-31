Comparing of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

As Conglomerates businesses, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75

In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited -0.2% 2.52% 0% 0% 0% 2.83% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has weaker performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.