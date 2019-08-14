Comparing of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

As Conglomerates companies, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders are 17.85%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.