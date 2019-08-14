Comparing of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

As Conglomerates companies, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Demonstrates Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders are 17.85%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
