Comparing of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

Both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 153.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 35.9% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares. About 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited -0.2% 2.52% 0% 0% 0% 2.83% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.29% 0.29% 1.98% 0% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.