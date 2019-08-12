Comparing of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.85% and 24.28%. Insiders held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.