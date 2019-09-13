Comparing of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 31.12 N/A -0.90 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.