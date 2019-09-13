Comparing of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|31.12
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders held 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
