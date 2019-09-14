Comparing of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 31.57 N/A -0.90 0.00 SEI Investments Company 55 5.64 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.1% respectively. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 83.88%. Comparatively, SEI Investments Company has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.