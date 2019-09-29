Comparing of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|29
|1.44
|74.41M
|0.27
|108.33
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|256,497,759.39%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the average price target of Ares Management Corporation is $32.5, which is potential 17.12% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
