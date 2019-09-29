Comparing of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 29 1.44 74.41M 0.27 108.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 256,497,759.39% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Ares Management Corporation is $32.5, which is potential 17.12% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.