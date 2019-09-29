Comparing of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.17%. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
