Comparing of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (TTP) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Both Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.17%. 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.