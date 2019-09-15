Comparing of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.74 N/A 0.98 17.15

Demonstrates Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.35%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while Solar Senior Capital Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.