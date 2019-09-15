Comparing of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.74
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
Demonstrates Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.35%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend while Solar Senior Capital Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.