Comparing of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance while Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 12.99% stronger performance.