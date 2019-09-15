Comparing of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

As Asset Management companies, Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Comparatively, 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance while Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 12.99% stronger performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.