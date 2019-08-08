Comparing of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.79 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance while OFS Credit Company Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.