Comparing of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|N/A
|18
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.76
|1.88
|2.57
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.50% weaker performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s rivals have 20.51% stronger performance.
Dividends
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
