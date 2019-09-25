Comparing of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.50% weaker performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s rivals have 20.51% stronger performance.

Dividends

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.