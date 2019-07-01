Comparing of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has 17.69% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 130.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.