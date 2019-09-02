Comparing of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)

Both Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.18 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 highlights Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares and 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance while Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 16.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.