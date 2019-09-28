Comparing of TopBuild Corp. (BLD) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Since TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild Corp. 92 0.00 33.56M 4.15 19.57 Builders FirstSource Inc. 20 2.23 113.72M 1.87 9.20

In table 1 we can see TopBuild Corp. and Builders FirstSource Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Builders FirstSource Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than TopBuild Corp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. TopBuild Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Builders FirstSource Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild Corp. 36,343,946.29% 13.6% 5.9% Builders FirstSource Inc. 579,022,403.26% 39.1% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

TopBuild Corp. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Builders FirstSource Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

TopBuild Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Builders FirstSource Inc. are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Builders FirstSource Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TopBuild Corp.

Analyst Ratings

TopBuild Corp. and Builders FirstSource Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TopBuild Corp. has a consensus target price of $87.5, and a -6.94% downside potential. Builders FirstSource Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 2.99% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Builders FirstSource Inc. appears more favorable than TopBuild Corp., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TopBuild Corp. and Builders FirstSource Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.36% and 92.9%. 0.8% are TopBuild Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Builders FirstSource Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TopBuild Corp. -0.05% 0.14% 13.95% 62.32% 8.81% 80.29% Builders FirstSource Inc. -0.29% 1.3% 19.72% 32.36% -1.77% 57.47%

For the past year TopBuild Corp. was more bullish than Builders FirstSource Inc.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.