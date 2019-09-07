Comparing of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE)

As Shipping companies, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships Inc. 12 0.29 N/A -0.64 0.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.50 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Top Ships Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Top Ships Inc. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Top Ships Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Top Ships Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited beats Top Ships Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.