Comparing of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 16183.43 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Zai Lab Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Zai Lab Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zai Lab Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Insiders owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -18.18% weaker performance while Zai Lab Limited has 22.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.