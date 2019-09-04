Comparing of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.47 beta indicates that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 consensus price target and a 3,213.70% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 11.8% respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.77%. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was less bearish than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.