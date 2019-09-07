Comparing of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.30
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.69
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Fortress Biotech Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0.00%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
