Comparing of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Equillium Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Its rival Equillium Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 33.1 and 33.1 respectively. Equillium Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has stronger performance than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.