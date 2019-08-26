Comparing of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 66 108.22 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, which is potential 87.45% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 0%. 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.