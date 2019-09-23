Comparing of Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Since Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.40 N/A 5.35 15.32 CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.97 N/A 1.58 15.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tompkins Financial Corporation and CB Financial Services Inc. CB Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Tompkins Financial Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) and CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 1.2% CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.71 beta means Tompkins Financial Corporation’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, CB Financial Services Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tompkins Financial Corporation and CB Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, CB Financial Services Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28% CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53%

For the past year Tompkins Financial Corporation had bullish trend while CB Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors CB Financial Services Inc.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.