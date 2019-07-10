Comparing of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) compete against each other in the Residential Construction sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers Inc. 36 0.70 N/A 4.79 8.07 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 31 0.72 N/A 3.40 9.46

Table 1 demonstrates Toll Brothers Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Toll Brothers Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Toll Brothers Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 7.3% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.98 beta means Toll Brothers Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Toll Brothers Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Toll Brothers Inc.’s upside potential is 2.07% at a $37 consensus target price. Meanwhile, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential downside is -16.99%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Toll Brothers Inc. seems more appealing than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Toll Brothers Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 79.6%. About 5.7% of Toll Brothers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Toll Brothers Inc. 2.71% 2.77% 5.54% 19.36% -9.68% 17.37% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 1.07% 4.18% 10.3% 20.82% 13.62% 23.48%

For the past year Toll Brothers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Summary

Toll Brothers Inc. beats M.D.C. Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs that are associated with various master planned communities; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers in 19 states in the United States. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.