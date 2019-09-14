Comparing of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 1.36 N/A -2.53 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.62 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tocagen Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. Its rival Verastem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Verastem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Tocagen Inc. has a 967.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11. Competitively Verastem Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 422.39%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Verastem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.