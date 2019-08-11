Comparing of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 6.24 N/A -2.53 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 57.38 N/A -0.56 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. Its rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 132.56%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 average target price and a 561.12% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Tocagen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Tocagen Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 37%. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. was more bearish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

On 8 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.