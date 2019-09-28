Comparing of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.39 46.44M -1.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tocagen Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tocagen Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 768,277,571.25% -108.1% -56.6% Cytokinetics Incorporated 351,285,930.41% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Cytokinetics Incorporated which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tocagen Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Tocagen Inc. has a 545.69% upside potential and a consensus target price of $4.33. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 75.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tocagen Inc. seems more appealing than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 70.9% respectively. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Tocagen Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.