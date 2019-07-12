Comparing of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.62 N/A -2.53 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 69.95 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Tocagen Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 90.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.9% and 3.1%. Insiders owned 6.59% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.