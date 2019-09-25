Comparing of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

As Biotechnology companies, Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 0.94 N/A -2.53 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1188.65 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tocagen Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tocagen Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. Ardelyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tocagen Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Tocagen Inc. is $4.33, with potential upside of 512.19%. On the other hand, Ardelyx Inc.’s potential upside is 73.08% and its average target price is $9. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.