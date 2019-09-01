Comparing of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 4.55 N/A -2.53 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tocagen Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential is 238.46% at a $11 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 76.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.