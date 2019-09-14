Comparing of TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

As Conglomerates companies, TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.78 N/A -0.01 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates TMSR Holding Company Limited and Trident Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TMSR Holding Company Limited and Trident Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 41.88%. About 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance while Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 4.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.