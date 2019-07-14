Comparing of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

We will be comparing the differences between TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation is presently more affordable than Sentinel Energy Services Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 21.9% respectively. 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.