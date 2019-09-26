Comparing of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Replay Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.