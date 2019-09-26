Comparing of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp.