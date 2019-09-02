Comparing of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Its Competitors

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 24.63 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

The peers have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s competitors beat TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.