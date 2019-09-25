Comparing of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 33.7% respectively. Insiders owned 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.