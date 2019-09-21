Comparing of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.