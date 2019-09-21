Comparing of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
