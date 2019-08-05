Comparing of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)

Both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.91% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Acquisition Corp.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
