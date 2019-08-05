Comparing of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)

Both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.91% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Tortoise Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.