Comparing of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

As Conglomerates companies, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.