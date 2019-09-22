Comparing of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

As Conglomerates companies, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares and 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. About 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.