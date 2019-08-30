Comparing of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Since Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller decline than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.