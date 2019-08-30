Comparing of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Since Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s stock price has smaller decline than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
