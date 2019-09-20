Comparing of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -1.85 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 187.38% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.